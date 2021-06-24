Culture Night Belfast is back with a bang

Susan Picken, director of Cathedral Quarter Trust & Culture Night Belfast

Running from September 17 – 19, Culture Night Presents The City Garden will transform Cathedral Gardens, Writers’ Square and the area around into a colourful, nature-inspired place for play, enjoyment and relaxation, all evoking the feeling of a garden in the heart of the city.

Susan Picken, Director of Cathedral Quarter Trust and Culture Night Belfast said that the challenges of the past year had given everyone a chance to reflect about the shape of the event:

“The arts and the wider community have had a particularly difficult time over the past 18 months,” she said. “We have made a continued effort to support the arts through our website, social media and mailshots and now we are back we want to make sure we continue to actively support our cultural sector, now and in the future.

“We have taken a very different approach to what we are doing in September and are really looking forward to Culture Night Presents The City Garden.

“Ensuring a COVID-secure approach is at the forefront of our plans and we will be making sure we work in close liaison with Belfast City Council and the relevant authorities to achieve this.

Susan added: “Culture Night 2021 will be much smaller in scale and scope and will take the form of an on-site installation that people can drop into and enjoy over the course of the weekend – this different format will allow us to focus on safety as well as making sure everyone has a great time.”

A key difference this year is the decision to suspend the previous open submission programme and instead focus on one creating one central experience working directly with artists.

“We are really excited about the possibility of creating a pop-up ‘garden’ in the city centre for people to explore and enjoy,” said Susan. “Culture Night Presents The City Garden is something new for us and for the city and we can’t to wait to see what everyone thinks.”