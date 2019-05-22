An evening of music and praise at CWU

The sound of music and praise will be heard on Saturday May 25 at Lisburn Christian Workers Union Mission Hall in Market Street.

This evening has become an annual event in the life of the Hall and singers are travelling to Lisburn to take part.

On the programme is popular gospel group ‘Heavenbound’ a trio of three girls from Ballymena.

Violinist Mr. Jim Kyle from Moira, who is a former member of the Murphy’s Gospel Group of bygone decades, will be providing musical solos, and the lively Belfast Country Gospel Trio of male singers will be bringing their own style of praise.

The youngest members to participate will be The Lowry sisters, Erin and Katie who are aged 12 and 10 years.

Having previously sung with Child Evangelism Fellowship this will be their first visit to Lisburn CWU.

Keeping the whole evening moving along will be Rev. David McCarthy from Belfast who. as well as Chairing the meeting, will be singing solos to his own piano accompaniment.

CWU musicians Mavis Ross pianist, and Dorothy Smyth accordionist, will accompany the congregational singing.

The occasion will be a time of Gospel music, praise and worship.

The event commences at 7.30pm and concludes with a special buffet supper for everyone.

There is no charge but a Freewill Offering will be taken for the work of the mission Hall.