Ulster GP: Racing abandoned due to deteriorating weather

Saturday’s MCE Ulster Grand Prix was abandoned due to deteriorating weather conditions at Dundrod.

Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston made the decision around 5.30pm with three races remaining, including the second Supersport and Superbike events and the Supertwin race.

Blustery winds, fading light and rain conspired against the organisers on a difficult day.

French rider Fabrice Miguet was left critically injured following a crash in the morning in the Superstock race.

Later, young English rider Davey Todd suffered ‘suspected fractures’ after crashing in the Superbike race, forcing a red flag.

Peter Hickman was declared the winner of the restarted Superbike race from Lee Johnston by 1.3 seconds, which was halted on the third lap due to the weather.

The Ultra-Lightweight/Lightweight race was also red-flagged due to poor conditions. Shaun Anderson was credited with the Lightweight win while Czech competitor Michal Dokoupil got the verdict in the Ultra-Lightweight race.