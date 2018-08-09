Ulster GP: Dean Harrison seals Superstock pole at Dundrod

Dean Harrison put the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki on pole for Saturday's Superstock race at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix with a lap of 132.776mph.

Harrison posted the fastest lap of qualifying so far at Dundrod this week to claim the top spot from Peter Hickman on the Smiths BMW by 0.6 seconds, who lapped at 132.353mph.

Davey Todd continued to impress on the Burrows Engineering Suzuki as he slotted into third place, clocking a speed of 131.436mph in only his second year at the event.

Next up was Manx rider Conor Cummins on the Padgett’s Honda in fourth (131.119mph), with the top six rounded out by Tyco BMW’s David Johnson (130.609mph) and Lee Johnston on the Honda Racing Fireblade, who lapped at 129.781mph.

Paul Jordan on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki and Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) qualified eighth and ninth respectively on the combined times behind Derek McGee in seventh, although the Mullingar man is ruled out of the event following a crash in qualifying on Wednesday, which also involved Seamus Elliott.

Both riders were treated for ‘suspected broken bones’ after the incident at Lougher’s.