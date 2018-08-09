Ulster GP: Conor Cummins victorious in Supersport race

Conor Cummins utilised his experience to claim his second victory at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix in the Supersport race on Thursday.

The Manx rider was back on the top step at Dundrod for the first time since 2009, when he won the Dundrod 150 Superbike event on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Thursday’s Supersport race was initially red flagged due to rain but was held over the full six-lap distance after the Supertwins event was brought forward on the schedule.

With conditions still mixed around the 7.4-mile course, Cummins moved into an early lead on the Padgett’s Honda, chased by Supertwins winner Adam McLean on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

The leading duo soon put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack, which was headed by Davey Todd on the Burrows Engineering Racing Honda.

McLean clung on to Cummins for the first two laps, but the Ramsey rider began to turn the screw and had opened a cushion by the end of the third lap. He continued to pull away and his advantage was up to 4.5 seconds at the end of the next lap.

Todd was now battling with Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) for third, with Peter Hickman in a lonely fourth on the Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph.

Cummins held station and went on to wrap up victory by 8.1 seconds over McLean, with Harrison breaking Todd’s challenge on the final two laps to seal the final spot on the podium, five seconds behind McLean.

Hickman finished fifth, a long way clear of Joey Thompson, while Christian Elkin and Dominic Herbertson finalised the top eight.

Lee Johnston was a retirement on the Padgett’s Honda.