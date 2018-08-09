Ulster GP: Conor Cummins on Superbike pole after 134mph lap

Former Dundrod lap record holder Conor Cummins powered to the first 134mph lap of the week as the Manx rider secured pole in Superbike qualifying at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

Cummins set the fastest ever qualifying lap on the Padgett’s Honda at 134.138mph to head up the front row, with Dean Harrison 0.9 seconds back on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki after the Bradford man lapped at 133.531mph.

Peter Hickman was third quickest on the Smiths BMW (132.725mph) followed by David Johnson on the Tyco BMW HP4 Race, who clocked 132.135mph. Johnson slid off unhurt at the Lindsay Hairpin in the session.

Davy Todd was fifth fastest at 131.890mph on the Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki, with Lee Johnston (Honda Racing) sixth quickest on the Honda Racing Fireblade with a lap of 130.807mph.

Paul Jordan (Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki) and Sam West (BMW) were the top eight.