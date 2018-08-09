Ulster GP: Christian Elkin and Joey Thompson set pace in Ultra-Lightweight/Lightweight classes

Christian Elkin emerged on top in qualifying in the Ultra-Lightweight class on Bob Wylie’s Moto3 Honda at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

Elkin lapped at 108.937mph to take pole by three seconds from Ballymoney’s Paul Robinson on the CB Racing Honda Moto3 Honda, who lapped at 107.547mph.

Gary Dunlop was third quickest on the Joey’s Bar Moto3 Honda with a lap of 107.285mph and will be the team’s sole representative in the class after pre-race favourite Derek McGee was ruled out following a crash on Wednesday.

Czech rider Michal Dokoupil was fourth on the Ariane Moto3 machine (106.199mph) ahead of Nigel Moore (Moto3 Honda), who lapped at 103.611mph.

In the Lightweight class, Joey Thompson led the way on his 250 Yamaha after sealing pole with a lap of 113.949mph from Saintfield’s Davy Morgan on his DM71 Honda (112.744mph), with Neil Kernohan in third on the Logan Honda (111.714mph).

Lee Johnston’s time from Wednesday left him seventh fastest but the Fermanagh man did not complete a lap on Thursday on the Padgett’s Honda RS250 after developing a problem.