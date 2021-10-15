Rockmount Golf Club take on All Ireland Mixed Challenge in Sligo
Rockmount Golf Club became the Ulster South Regional champions after beating Rossmore Golf Club on 29 August in Interclub All Ireland Mixed Foursomes.
This resulted in them qualifying for the All Ireland Mixed Championship at Strandhill Golf Club, Sligo from 30th September to 2nd October.
On 30th September Rockmount beat defending champions The Castle Golf Club (Leinster South) 3/2 in quarter finals.
The following day Rockmount secured another win 4/1 against Royal Tara (Leinster North).
The final was against Doneraile Golf Club, Co Cork.
Unfortunately Rockmount were narrowly beaten, resulting in Rockmount securing the All Ireland Silver Medal.
Team captains - William Blyth and Janet Douds.
Players - Ryan Wilson and Patricia McConnell, Colin McClenaghan and Rosie McCrea, Adam Douds and Leonie Power, Marty Lawther and Francis Lawther, Jonny Patterson and Barbara Fleet and Colin Childs and Bernie Traill.