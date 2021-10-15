Rockmount Golf Club take on All Ireland Mixed Challenge in Sligo

Member of Rockmount Golf Club who became Ulster South Regional champions after beating Rosssmore Golf Club on 29 August in Inter club All Ireland Mixed Foursomes

This resulted in them qualifying for the All Ireland Mixed Championship at Strandhill Golf Club, Sligo from 30th September to 2nd October.

On 30th September Rockmount beat defending champions The Castle Golf Club (Leinster South) 3/2 in quarter finals.

The following day Rockmount secured another win 4/1 against Royal Tara (Leinster North).

Adam Douds and Leonie Power

The final was against Doneraile Golf Club, Co Cork.

Unfortunately Rockmount were narrowly beaten, resulting in Rockmount securing the All Ireland Silver Medal.

Team captains - William Blyth and Janet Douds.

Players - Ryan Wilson and Patricia McConnell, Colin McClenaghan and Rosie McCrea, Adam Douds and Leonie Power, Marty Lawther and Francis Lawther, Jonny Patterson and Barbara Fleet and Colin Childs and Bernie Traill.

Jimmy Robinson and Sue McDonagh

Members of Rockmount Golf Club who took part in the All Ireland Mixed Championship at Strandhill Golf Club, Co Sligo

Colin McClenaghan and Rosie McCrea

Patricia McConnell and Ryan Wilson

Martin and Francis Lawther