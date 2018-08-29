Rising local stars ready for 2018 School Games

Six athletes from Lisburn and Hillsborough have been selected to compete in the Hockey at the 2018 School Games at Loughborough University from 30 August to 2 September.

Rory Brown, Oliver Kidd, Hugo Henderson (PICTURED) and Harry Scott (all Friends’ School), and Troy Chambers and Johnny Lynch (Wallace High School) are the six selected.

The sextet will be part of the Ulster Boys squad and will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success. Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and sprinter Adam Gemili.

At the event the athletes will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level. They will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in a School Games ceremony and perform in front of huge crowds of spectators.

The 2018 School Games is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and Home Country Sports Councils and is delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.