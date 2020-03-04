Wallace High School and Methody primed for Schools' Cup semi-final

Wallace High School are chasing their first Schools’ Cup title, but will have to overcome record 36-time winners Methody in the semi-finals if they are to take a step closer to that goal.

Methody beat Wallace in the last four on route to lifting the title last year.

But with the likes of Nathan Doak, Ben Carson and captain Reuben Crothers in their ranks the Lisburn school have been tipped to break their duck in the competition this season.

However, coach Derek Suffern knows there is a long way to go before getting their hands on the trophy at Kingspan Stadium on St Patricks Day.

“It doesn’t matter to us what tag they have put on us we have just tried to get our teeth into things and work hard as a squad,” said Suffern. “We have some good players in our group but as everybody knows it comes down to that team effort.

“We have been working really hard this year to make sure that our team is functioning and that is the main thing we have been driving through this year.

“We played Methody last year in the semi final and gave a good account of ourselves, they had a super team last year and this year it is two new squads.

“We’re just really excited to see how we go in the semi-final.

“We have been building good momentum through the cup we have had two good performances against good sides Bangor and Enniskillen.

“The guys had been tested and we are hoping If we can perform to our level we can get through it.

“Methody are always in finals and semi-finals and there is a reason for that.

“They have a great tradition, a good coaching set-up and a group of players that are ultra committed and they play the Methody way.

“They are very effective and we’ll have to be at our best to cope with that.

“Hopefully we’ll be good enough to stamp our authority on the game and if we play the Wallace way it will hopefully get us through it.”

Methody have only captain Adam Reid and Callum Davidson returning from last year’s all conquering side.

Coach Nicky Wells is eyeing lifting the cup again.

“This was maybe considered to be a down year for us, or a rebuilding process but the boys have had none of it and have really bought into it and since tour time (Portugal a week before Christmas) they have really driven things on,” said Wells.

Despite having the most victories in the cup Wells knows this side has yet to achieve anything.

“The school has a fantastic tradition but these guys have to find their own paths and there has been a big turn around since last year.

“They have got to manage the expectation and the nerves but that’s why we have played Blackrock and Christian Brothers and we try to replicate cup games and cup atmospheres as much as possible.”