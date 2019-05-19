Ulster sides finish second at junior interprovincial tournaments

Ulster had to settle for second place at both the men’s and women’s junior interpros in Cork yesterday.

Chelsey Whan got the winner for the women in a 1-0 victory over Leinster.

The Dromore player scrambled the ball home in the 50th minute of a closely contested encounter.

Ulster had crashed out of contention for a repeat of their 2017 junior interprovincial triumph after a disappointing opening day.

Davy Menaul’s girls went down 1-0 to their Munster hosts after having to settle for a 2-2 draw against Connacht earlier in the day.

Ulster needed to beat Munster to keep their title hopes alive but were undone by Hilary O’Connor’s 15th minute penalty corner strike.

Ulster coach Menaul said: “We dominated possession but unfortunately lacked a bit of patience and composure in the final third.”

In Ulster’s first game, Lisnagarvey striker Kerry McIlwaine hit both of the goals as Connacht twice came from behind to salvage an unexpected point.

McIlwaine broke the deadlock early in the second half but the western province levelled straight from the restart.

The former Queen’s player made it 2-1 from the penalty spot but, once again, Connacht equalised within 60 seconds of conceding.

Ulster’s men also had to be satisfied with the runners up spot after losing out on goal difference to Munster yesterday.

A 2-1 win over Leinster wasn’t enough as the hosts’ 12-1 victory over Connacht saw them lift the title after Ulster had earlier drawn 2-2 with Munster and beaten Connacht 10-0.

Meanwhile, Lisnagarvey will meet Banbridge in tonight’s Anderson Cup final at Havelock Park after a 4-0 semi-final win over Instonians at Comber Road on Saturday.