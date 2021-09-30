Training courses for local coaches

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee launches the Council’s Coach Education Programme alongside Olympian Kurt Walker and Paralympian Jason Smyth

Sports clubs and coaches can now access over 20 courses, which are available to book throughout the sporting year. These courses will give clubs the skills to develop their organisation and get the best out of their players and athletes. Course choices include Strength & Conditioning, Sports Nutrition, Sports Performance Analysis, Sports Psychology and First Aid to name but a few of the courses available.

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee said, “We have many great clubs in our council area, whose success is down to the commitment and motivation of coaches and back room staff. Many hours of training goes into building clubs to help players and athletes reach their potential on a local, national and international stage.

“I would like to thank Kurt and Jason for helping to launch this year’s coach education programme. I know their achievements at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics will have inspired so many clubs to strive to the highest level in their sport.”

Boxer, Kurt Walker said, “I would encourage local clubs to sign up for several of the courses on the council’s coach education programme. It is important that clubs are equipped with the skills to support the next generation of Olympians from Lisburn & Castlereagh.”

Athlete, Jason Smyth added, “The wide selection of courses available on the coach education programme will help clubs obtain a wealth of skills and knowledge. I hope the programme will encourage clubs to provide a safe, inclusive and nurturing environment to get the best out of players and athletes at grassroots level.”