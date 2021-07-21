Sunflower Trophy Race cancelled
The Officers and Members of Hillsborough Club regrettably announce that The Sunflower Trophy Race will not be run this year in October 2021.
A spokesperson for the club said: “The decision was not taken lightly during a meeting called especially to discuss all ideas and possible alternatives.
“Hillsborough Club are proud of our valuable spectators, sponsors, advertisers and competitors and the reputation, built collectively by all of us over many years, to take a chance of it not being a Sunflower in the true tradition.
“Hillsborough Club could never be accused of pessimism but this year after 42 great Sunflower’s it was agreed, under prevailing circumstances, including the final BSB round one week after our date moving us into November to cancel and protect the Sunflower Trophy reputation for the future enjoyment of all those who collectively make it happen.”