Sun shines on riders at Hagans

Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola

This made for a great start to the first class of the day - xpoles, regardless if these competitors got a clear round or not everyone received a special rosette as a gift of encouragement.

Then it was onto the 50cm class where competitors jumped the course of twelve fences with fences nine to twelve being timed.

This is when the competition really started to heat up however with only three double clears Olivia Rodgers and ‘Motivator’ were delighted with their time of 31.56 seconds to take home the red ribbon.

Olivia Rodgers, Motivator

The 60cm class saw just 0.24 of a second separate the top two double clears.

However it was red once again for the second consecutive week for Charlie Watson and ‘Socks’, storming home in a time of 24.85 seconds to claim victory.

Katie Rutherford was delighted with ‘Dixie’s’ performance and the blue rosette simply made their day.

Una Megoran had a fantastic day’s jumping with her mare ‘Misty’.

Katie Rutherford, Dixie

Not only did the pair win the 70cm and 80cm classes they also achieved the fastest time of the day in 21.50 seconds.

This has set them up well for the final next week.

Right from the off the 90cm class saw poles fall to the ground at every turn and that elusive double clear seemed that it was never going to be achieved.

However when Abbey Stevenson and ‘Belle’ entered the arena they knew they didn’t have to beat any speed records - they just had to achieve a steady round, keeping all poles intact, and that they did that in a time of 30.88 seconds.

Ryan Williamson, Missy

They held first place right through to the very last competitor.

Seamus Rodgers and ‘Kal’ also kept all the poles intact but shaved a few seconds off Abbey’s time, finishing in a time of 25.94 seconds to claim the victory and the red ribbon with Abbey and ‘Belle’ the runners-up.

Hagans Croft would like to extend their thanks to all of of the stewards who helped to make the event run so smoothly.

The league continues until Saturday, September 25.

Abbey Stevenson, Belle

To qualify for the final in week five each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same show jumping class.

Competitors must be present at the final to be eligible for league placings.

Scoring is based on a points system and details of league scores can be found on Hagans Crofts website or facebook page.

Rosettes are awarded to the first six placings each week and within the overall league placings.

Everyone is welcome to compete at the final on Saturday with a separate prize giving held for those competing on the day and those competing within the league.

All photography is available to purchase from Black Horse Photography NI.

Entries are taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or download the Hagans Croft app.

Results

Saturday, September 18

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear rounds:

Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; Aoife Donnelly, Maxy boy.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Olivia Rodgers, Motivator; 2) Rachel Price, Sporty; 3) Eilis Donnelly, Pip; 4) Tabitha Cullen, So Cool; 5) Anna Poots, Henry.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Charlie Watson, Socks; 2) Katie Rutherford, Dixie; 3) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 4) Alex Hemsley, Vinnie; 5) Una Megoran, Apple.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Una Megoran, Misty; 2) Alex Hemsley, Vinnie; 3) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 4) Christine Cosgrove, CTP Kamakazee; 5) Zach Watson, Socks; 6) Aoife Mallet, Archie.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Una Megoran, Misty; 2) Ryan Williamson, Missy; 3) Jessica House, Tully’s Rebel; 4) Hannah Younger, Romeo; 5) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 6) Christine Cosgrove, CTP Kamakazee.

Class 6 - 90cm