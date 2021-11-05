South Antrim Ladies celebrations

The women’s hockey club formed in 2011 and have had so much progression within the club from seniors, juniors and minis which are thriving with over 200 members.

The Minis, U13’s and U15’s celebrated the anniversary with a tournament and barbecue in June, which was enjoyed by everyone including players, parents and volunteers.

After a difficult year the members agreed that it was great to so many girls out enjoying themselves and playing the sport they love.

A spokesperson for the club said: “At South Antrim we always appreciate the support we receive during the year and that was the same with our anniversary.

“Thank you to the community foundation for Northern Ireland, Friends’ School and Pond Park Primary School for the use of their facilities.

“And thank-you to Tesco for donating the rolls and baps for our barbecue. Also a thank-you to Coca-Cola for donating bottles of water for the events.

“Over the past 10 years our senior section has grown from one to five teams.

“Our 1st XI team has progressed from our first season in 2011 being joint winners of Junior 10 to playing in Senior 2.