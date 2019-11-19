Soldierstown bowled over by Fane Valley support

Fane Valley are pleased to support Soldierstown Bowling Club in Glenavy with new sponsored playing shirts for the upcoming season.

Niall McCool, Fane Valley Group, Communications and Marketing Manager said: “Supporting our local community in which we operate is of paramount importance to the co-operative.

“We have been headquartered in Glenavy for just over three years now and have endeavoured to reach out into the local area to support initiatives, schools, organisations and clubs to succeed and thrive. We are committed to working together in a responsible way in our local community.”