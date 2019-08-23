SERC Sport pupils make a splash in Malta

South Eastern Regional College Level 3 Diploma in Sport students recently visited Malta as part of an Erasmus+ Further Education VET project.

Students improved their technical and professional skills, having the opportunity to plan and carry out a programme of sporting activities to engage young people in a variety of sports.

They assisted the established coaches in teaching tactics and techniques, monitoring participation and performance through constructive feedback and positive encouragement, enhancing their knowledge of European fitness testing practices and increasing their appreciation for Maltese culture and language.

Carl Bailie, Lecturer in Sports Studies said: “This group of Level 3 Sport students spent two weeks gaining valuable work placement experience with the

Maltese Sports Development Department.

“The group shadowed coaches of various sports including swimming and football as well as learning about the history and culture of the Island through various tours and excursions.”

The students said that this was a unique opportunity to develop their technical and personal skills in an environment that pushed them out of their “comfort zone”. They agreed that they gained confidence in their abilities through interaction with coaches and students from a different culture and improved their knowledge of coaching techniques as well as improving their communication, team working and leadership and problem-solving skills.

They felt that this would give them an advantage over other students when applying for jobs and would highly recommend the programme to other students in the College.