Salto Gymnastics Club stars selected for British squads

At the British Gymnastics National Elite Grade finals held on November 2 and 3 in Birmingham, four boys from Salto Gymnastics Club, Lisburn were selected to represent Northern Ireland after a tough qualification process at the regional competition in September.

The boys were accompanied by their personal coach Conor McGovern who was immensely proud of their performances.

NDP finals champions Jack and Chester

Two of the boys Brody Neely and Oliver Robinson were representing NI for the first time at the young age of 9.

Chester Enriquez and Jack Eakin (age 11) had competed in the event last year so had a little more experience behind them.

Chester placed 16th with a couple of minor errors but our star of the weekend was Jack Eakin who scored 63.35 to claim the bronze medal.

This was the first ever medal won by a Northern Ireland gymnast at this event which is a fantastic achievement in a group of 30 competitors from all over the UK. This historic medal allows Jack to be invited for a trial to make the British Squad which is the system that produces multiple Olympic GB medallists.

Chester has also been selected for British Squad trials following this competition.

Salto Gymnastics Centre is incredibly proud of the results from the weekend and wish Jack and Chester every success in his trial for British Squad.