Men over 50 try their hand at some different sports
Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council called into the successful Over 50s Men’s Health event at Lough Moss recently.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 5:09 pm
All the participants thoroughly enjoyed trying out the various sessions in rugby, HIIT, cricket, spin and Pilates.
They were also pleased to have the opportunity to socialise with each other in a safe environment. ⭐️
It was a great day for men’s mental health.️
This event was organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh C-SAW and supported by Belfast Health and Social Care Trust
