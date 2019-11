A NI Ladies Snooker Tour Event took place recently in the 147 Snooker Club in Antrim.

Twelve players took part in the event from throughout the province and the competition was extremely high. Thank you goes to all who attended as well as special thanks to the 147 for holding the event and giving the players top quality tables with great staff and hospitality. The winner was Chucky Tasha Preston from Lurgan and runner up was Cathy Peg from Lisburn.

Chucky Preston pictured playing in the NI Ladies Snooker Event. Thanks to sponsors Gee Car Repairs NI Car Repairs NI Bodyshop (Glengormley) and Spit'n'Ink Tattoo Studio (Lurgan). Special thanks also to TI Ger for the great photographs

Pictured are NI Ladies Snooker Tour Event finalists, Chucky Preston (Lurgan) and Cathy Pegg (Lisburn) pictured before playing in the final at 147 Snooker Club, Antrim. Chucky won while runner up Cathy received �100. Well done to both ladies

Chucky Preston from Lurgan pictured collecting the trophy having won the NI Ladies Snooker Event. She was the winner of the main event with the score 2-1. She received a trophy plus �160. She also received the highest break of 47 trophy