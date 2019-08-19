Local committee announce Sports Personality of the Month winners

Sports Lisburn & Castlereagh is celebrating local sporting talent following the announcement of its Sports Personality of the Month for the current sporting season.

Sponsored by Decathlon, the awards recognise the achievements and dedication of sporting stars in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Committee and a £100 voucher is awarded to each successful winner.

This round of winners included Daniel McFaul from Lisburn Rapid Table Tennis Club who won the U11 Irish National Table Tennis Championship, Emily McManus from Lisburn Taekwondo Club who picked up two Gold medals at the British Taekwondo competition in London, Quinn Armstrong from the Judo Academy who won gold at the Galway Open Judo Championship and finally James Nicholson from Carryduff Taekwondo Club who achieved a staggering 5 golds and 3 silvers at the Aquilla Open Taekwondo competition in London.

Chairman of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Jimmy Walker said: “To excel within any sport is the result of hard work, training and dedication therefore I am delighted that we can publicly acknowledge the achievement of so many young people through our Sports Personality Award. I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate everyone on their accomplishments and I hope their success will inspire others to get involved in sport or represent their club at competitive level.

“Finally I would like to thank Decathlon for their continuous support and for kindly sponsoring the initiative. I would warmly invite other clubs to make the time to nominate an individual who has excelled in their sport.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee said: “I am delighted that the Council can continue to support Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh in recognising and assisting local sports participants in their pursuit of excellence within their chosen sport. I would like to thank Decathlon for sponsoring the Sports Personality of the Month Award and helping to acknowledge the achievements of so many sports people from Lisburn & Castlereagh.”

Matt Ferguson, Marketing and Event Manager, Decathlon Belfast, “We are proud to support such a great initiative and congratulate all current winners. Our Decathlon motto is to make sport accessible for the many, and this initiative helps us to achieve that. We also believe that sporting success should be celebrated, and what better way to do this than to offer an £100 gift voucher to the world’s largest sports retailer. We encourage other Clubs to enter and want to thank Lisburn & Castlereagh Council for their great work.”

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh is a sports committee comprised of representatives from local sports clubs within the council area and is financially assisted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

For details email Adrian Baron at adrian.baron@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.