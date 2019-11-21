Lisburn Racquets Centre hosts Robinson’s Ulster Open

Thirteen-year-old table tennis sensation, Sophie Earley from Belfast is focused on retaining her Senior Women’s Singles Title this weekend at The Robinson’s Ulster Open held at Lisburn Racquets Centre.

Earley who has been travelling the world on the Junior Tour for most of 2019 has broken new ground for the sport in Ireland recently winning a silver medal at the World Cadet Challenge in Poland and a bronze in the Hungarian Open.

The Ormeau TTC player is keen to retain the Women’s singles title that she won in style last year, this weekend in front of a local crowd including friends and family.

Sophie’s talents have also been recognised by Lady Mary Peters who has featured her in her new book “Passing the Torch”. The book has over 150 stories of women across all sports with the aim of inspiring the next generation. The book will be available to purchase at this weekend’s event.

Sophie’s brothers Thomas and Zak are the top Ulster players for the Men’s competition as the family aim for a silverware haul this weekend!

The Ulster Open will kick off with a Scotland v Ulster match at Lisburn Racquets Club on Friday night at 7.15pm and entry is free. Saturday will see the Senior competition take place with the Finals at 6.30pm and on Sunday there is the Junior competition. Over 140 players have entered across the weekend and the public are encouraged to come along and see this exciting sport played at the highest level.

The Robinson’s Ulster Open is supported by main sponsor Robinson’s Ice Cream and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.