Lisburn Hawks Softball Club secure historic first win at tournament debut

Kelly Allen

The Softball Ulster End of Season Blitz, on Sunday, September 12, saw seven mixed-gender teams compete at Queen Elizabeth II playing fields, Knockmore.

The Hawks, who formed in July this year, opened their competitive debut against Softball Ulster league champions the Belfast Cubs, going down a respectable eight runs to three.

Their second game was a much closer affair as they faced the Belfast Angels where, despite some strong batting in the first innings, lost by a single run, 3-2.

Gavin Cameron

The Wallace Park-based team were faced with their stiffest competition of the day in a clash against Belfast Softball Club’s Smokin’ Aces.

A first Hawks home run from Joe Robinson put their only point on the board, while the Smokin’ Aces showed their class and responded with 14 of their own.

In their final game of the day, the Hawks found their stride against familiar opponents, the Belfast Angels.

An exceptional outfield catch from Simon Adams was followed by a team effort at-bat that saw the Hawks win 8-4, a historic win on the Hawks’ debut.

Al Luke

Club chair and player-coach, Glenn McKnight, said: “After just six weeks of training at Wallace Park, it is incredible that the Hawks have managed to compete with some of Northern Ireland’s top teams, and even win our first competitive match.

“In such a short time, we have seen this group learn the game, begin developing their skills, and create a fantastic team spirit.

“As the regular Softball Ulster breaks for winter, we are now be focused on preparing the Hawks for our first league campaign in Spring 2022.”

Lisburn Hawks is a ‘co-ed’ softball club open to men and women with new recruits welcome.