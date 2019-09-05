Lisburn BMX Club to host prize purse race in Ireland!

Lisburn BMX Club are hosting the very first Lisburn Open on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday 29.

The BMX Championship event is being supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

George Gordon, Chairman of Lisburn BMX Club and Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of LCCC's Leisure & Community Development Committee with members of the club (l-r) Joshua Eagleson, Sorcha McConnell, Noah Kelly, Amy McConnell and Finn McConnell

The event will have the largest prize purse ever on the island of Ireland in regards to BMX racing and will take place in the club’s home track at Bells Lane, Lambeg.

First prize in the 15+ Open Race is £650, with an overall minimum prize purse of £1,500.

There will also be a HoleShot Race with £350 awarded to first place in the 15+ category, and a minimum prize purse of £500.

Adults and children as young as four years old can take part in the competition, with 16 categories and over 120 races scheduled across the two days.

Organisers of the event are expecting competitors to travel from England, Scotland and further afield in what they hope will soon grow to become an international European event which gets bigger and better.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the first Lisburn Open BMX race.

“Lisburn & Castlereagh is home to the only national BMX track in Northern Ireland and we’re encouraging people of all ages to come down and enjoy this newly revived sport.

“The Lisburn Open will add to an already packed calendar of sporting events for Lisburn & Castlereagh and I’m looking forward to the boost to tourism that this event will bring.

“I’d encourage participants, organisers and visitors to take some time during the weekend to enjoy the wonderful sights and hospitality on offer while they are here.”

Chairman of Lisburn BMX Club, George Gordon, continued: “There has been a surge of interest in BMX racing across Northern Ireland in recent years and we’re excited to be hosting this upcoming event at our home track in Lisburn.

“Lisburn BMX Club has more than 170 members, ranging in age from four years old to people aged over 50.

“It’s a sport for everyone and we’re encouraging all BMX enthusiasts, and those with a slight curiosity about the sport, to come along and find out more.”

If you’re a UCI Licence holder and would like to take part in the competition, simply register your interest at www.thelisburnopen.co.uk.

Registration costs £15 for those aged 15 and under and £25 for the over 15’s.

There is free entry for spectators so the Club is encouraging everyone to come along and enjoy the speed, fun and atmosphere.