Lady Presidents’ Day raises £620

Lady President of Lisburn Golf Club, Hazel Boomer, recently held her fundraising Presidents’ Day.

During the event £620 was collected for Marie Curie .

Judi Henry wins the Open Stableford (35 points) and Lady Presidents Prize (37 points) . Judi is pictured thanking Lady President of Lisburn Golf Club

Hazel thanked everyone for their support from Robert the green keeper to Jim and the bar staff including Jane and staff at Greenview Restaurant for the delicious meal.

The Lisburn Open week results were:

Tuesday, August 6 - Open Stableford sponsored by Petticoat Lane Bridal

Section A: 1st Judy Henry 35pts, 2nd Christine McCullough 32pts.

Section B: 1st Eugena Porter 37pts, 2nd Jacqui Patterson 34pts

Section C: 1st Deborah Roulsten 33pts, 2nd Gail Green 30pts

Gross Julie Robinson 18 gross pts

2’s Christine McCullough 6th and Brenda Maxwell 4th

CSS 73

Thursday, August 8 - Scramble sponsored by Campbell carpets

1st C Hanna Net 63, D McMaster, K Shaw

2nd S Leckey Net 64, G Green, J McCambley

2’s R Leech, R Walker, C McCullough 6th

C Clarke, R Breen, N Moffett 6th