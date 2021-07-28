Kurt’s olympic dream lives on
Kurt took on the champ in the early hours of Wednesday morning and he will now go on to fight US featherweight Ragan Duke in the semi-finals on Sunday (August 1) to compete for a bronze medal.
The 26-year-old has already won gold medals at the 2018 EU Championships and 2019 European Games, silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2017 European Championships.
Now he has the chance to add an Olympic medal to his collection.
Whatever the outcome of Sunday’s fight, Kurt has certainly done Lisburn proud and he took to Twitter to thank everyone at home for their support. “I haven’t been on social media much but want to sau a big thanks to everyone back home supporting me.”