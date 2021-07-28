Kurt’s olympic dream lives on

Kurt Anthony Walker of Ireland celebrates after the Men's Feather (52-57kg) on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Frank Franklin - Pool/Getty Images)

Kurt took on the champ in the early hours of Wednesday morning and he will now go on to fight US featherweight Ragan Duke in the semi-finals on Sunday (August 1) to compete for a bronze medal.

The 26-year-old has already won gold medals at the 2018 EU Championships and 2019 European Games, silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2017 European Championships.

Now he has the chance to add an Olympic medal to his collection.