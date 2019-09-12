Katie and Pixie back on top form

Week four of Hagans Croft’s five week show jumping league got underway on Saturday, September 7.

The sun was shining on all competitors who seemed to enjoy the technical course of coloured fences.

Pippa Leathem and Danny Boy

With a great number of clear rounds, cheeky refusals and some unfortunate sat nav issues, spectators were in for an eventful day of jumping. This league is catering for all capabilities with the day starting out with cross poles, gradually moving upwards to 1m classes.

First out for the cross poles class was Zara McConnell and ‘Rio’ who kicked off with a double clear round, followed by another double clear by Pippa Leathem and ‘ Danny Boy’. However it was first place for Zara and Rio and second for Pippa and Danny boy.

The course was adjusted to 50cm and Vivienne Andrews and ‘Sarah’s Pebbles’ were back to come home with a double clear in 23.63 seconds placing them first. Followed by Leigh Sloan and ‘Mollie’, clear in 24.72 seconds.

Next came the 60cm class were all four competitors achieved double clear rounds, therefore it came down to who jumps fences nine to 12 in the fastest time. It was Alana Eadie and ‘Willow’ who did it in 18.50 seconds, clinching the red rosette. However hot on Alana’s and Willows heels was Emily Morgan and Charlie who finished in 19.59 seconds placing second.

Vivienne Andrews and Sarah's Pebbles

The course was adjusted up to the 70cm class and more fillers we added. Competitors were keen to walk the course prior to the class commencing to double check their striding and what best lines to take in jump off course to see if they could shave off a few seconds. Competition was certainly stiff with a total of eight double clears it was down to who done it in the fastest time. With the fastest time throughout the day Alana Eadie and ‘Willow’ flew into first place for the second week in a row. Another red rosette well deserved with a split second behind Victoria White and ‘Temple Bui’ finished in 17.31 seconds, but this super pair were happy with second place.

Once again competition was stiff in the 80cm class, with a total of eight competitors achieving double clears. Victoria White and ‘Temple Bui’ pushed for their turns to try and shave off the seconds but would you believe they finished on exactly the same as the previous class - 17.31 seconds. However this time it secured them first place. Rachel Boyes and her grey mare jumped into second place with a respectable time of 18.34 seconds and a blue ribbon.

Katie Scott and ‘Pixie’ were back on top jumping form, achieving the only double clear of the 90cm class in 2528 seconds and the red rosette.

Finishing in second place with four jumping faults due to an unlucky refusal at fence five Olivia McMath and her coloured mare ‘Arabella’.

Katie Scott and Pixie

Hagan’s Croft would like to thank all competitors who supported this event which runs until Saturday, September 14. Thanks to judge Gail Smyth, arena party and stewards Lindsey, Harriett and Carol, to league sponsors KPC Equestrian who painted all of Hagans Crofts show jumping fences and to Black Horse Photography, all photographs can be purchased through their website. Visit Hagans Croft’s website or facebook page: www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or contact Gillian on 07849106453.

Results

Class 1 - X-poles - 1) Zara McConnell, Rio; 2) Pippa Leathem, Danny Boy

Class 2 - 50cm - 1) Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles; 2) Leigh Sloan, Mollie; 3) Zara McConnell, Rio; 4) Ivy Owen, Toffee Pop.

Rachel Boyes with Pebbles

Class 3 - 60cm - 1) Alana Eadie, Willow; 2) Emily Morgan, Charlie; 3) Ivy Owen, Toffee Pop; 4) Megan Willis, Stella.

Class 4 - 70cm - 1) Alana Eadie, Willow; 2) Victoria White, Temple Bui; 3) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 4) Emily Morgan, Charlie; 5) Emma Stewart, Beezies Minty; 6) Megan Willis, Stella.

Class 5 - 80cm - 1) Victoria White, Temple Bui; 2) Rachel Boyes, Pebbles; 3) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 4) Courtney Sloan, Miss Angel; 5) Emma Stewart, Breezies Minty; 6) Barbara McMurray, Rocco Banana Man.

Class 6 - 90cm - 1) Katie Scott, Pixie; 2) Olivia McMath, Arabella Han; 3) Hannah Younger, Romeo; 4) Rachel Boyes, Pebbles; 5) Rosie Lloyd, Tootsie.