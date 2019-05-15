Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik give Ulster a boost ahead of PRO14 semi-final against Glasgow

Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik are both expected to be involved in Ulster’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final at Scotstoun against Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

Stockdale has recovered from a hamstring injury while the Province were given an unexpected boost with Ludik recovering from a leg injury six weeks ago.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said on Tuesday he was ‘hopeful’ on the return of the backline duo.

Stockdale suffered the hamstring injury towards the end of Ulster’s bonus point win over Edinburgh which secured a home semi-final qualifier in the PRO14.

Ulster went on to defeat Connacht in Belfast to set up the meeting with Glasgow tomorrow night.

Of Stockdale, McFarland said: ““We’ll see as the week goes on, but he’s reintegrating.

“We won’t really know until we select the team, but we’d be hopeful.”

In respect of Ludik, McFarland added: “That’s another one we’ll have to see as the week goes on, but he’s made pretty steady progress so there’s potential he might be available too.”

McFarland was happy to report a clean bill of health otherwise and it was widely expected the only changes to the selection for tomorrow night would be in the backline with Stockdale and Ludik coming in for Michael Lowry and Robert Lyttle.

That c ould impact on centre Darren Cave, who is retiring at the end of the season.

He would equal the all-time Ulster appearance record, currently held by Andrew Trimble on 229, if he was named in the matchday 23.