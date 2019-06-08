Ireland suffer loss to Australia at Junior World Rugby Championship

AUSTRALIA 45 IRELAND 17

Ireland U20s suffered a heavy loss to Australia in their second pool match after they had a player sent off on the 29th minute.

The baby Wallabies scored four tries in the last quarter to end a courageous effort from the 14-men of Ireland - Ryan Baird having been sent off for a high tackle after 20 minutes.

A Stewart Moore score in the 56th minute helped Noel McNamara's men take an unlikely 17-10 lead but the Aussies finished strongly to secure victory.

Out-half Will Harrison hit 20 points for Australia, slotting six conversions and a penalty as well as adding a try three minutes from time to help make sure of victory.

Sione Tui scored the first try of the match five minutes after Baird's red card and, with Semisi Tupou returning to the action from the sin bin, Australia had an extra man for the final 55 minutes of the game.

Ireland and Malone player Stewart Moore celebrates scoring a try against Australia

Ireland play their final Pool B game against Italy on Wednesday, while group leaders Australia meet England.

Australia: Lucas, Tui, Tupou, Lolesio, Nawaqanitawase, Harrison, McDonald, Harris, McReight, Wilson, Hosea, Wood, Nasser, Lonergan, Bell.

Replacements: Cotton, Abra, Breen, Van Nek, Haangana, Frost, Tizzano, Tafa.

Ireland U20: Russell, Kernohan, Turner, Moore, Wren, Flannery, Casey, Wycherley, Tierney-Martin, Clarkson, Ryan, Baird, McCann, Watters, Hodnett.

Replacements: McKee, Milne, Ward, Adamson, Murray, Booth, Ahern, Reilly, Healy, Foley.