‘He’s The Lad’ named Champion

Hagans Croft saw the start of their five week working League on Saturday, October 5 with a jam packed schedule of classes and NIF qualifiers for both horse and ponies alike.

The morning started out at 9.30am with the horse classes and the 60cm and 4 year old class. It was great to see a couple of four year olds within the class both ridden by Holly McGahan, both Holly’s horses jumped clear however is was ‘Maximus’ who scored higher in phase 2, ridden show to come home with the blue rosette. Keva Milligan took on the 60cm course with her new horse ‘Bannan Storyteller’, jumping clear in phase 1 and going onto score high in phase 2 to claim the red rosette on the day.

Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Barbie

Next came the 70cm class where all seven competitors jumped clear over the course of 11 rustic fences. Therefore it was all down to the ridden show where Mandy Blakely and ‘Kizzy’ scored an overall total of 94/100 and claimed the red rosette followed by Megan Houston and her lovely M&M gelding ‘Craigmount Sparrow’ in second place. Mandy was certainly on a winning streak as her and ‘Kizzy’ went onto claim first place within the 80cm Working Hunter Horse class also.

Even though there was only two competitors in the 85cm NIF small hunter qualifier, competition was still aplenty. With both competitors riding a faultless round it was all down to the ridden show phase. On the day it was Chloe Thompson coming home with first place on her grey mare ‘Beechburn Lass’, followed by Zara McAleese and ‘Ronan IV’. It was very positive to see bigger numbers within the 90cm NIF qualifier class. However as the fences got higher the amount of clears got fewer. Only one competitor managed go clear throughout the 11 fences which meant the red rosette was secured for Julie Donaghy Simpson and ‘He’s The Lad’, followed by Jaz Hogg and ‘Rebel’ in second place.

Once again there was some strong competition in the 1m NIF qualifier class however luck was on Chloe Thompson and ‘Beechburn Lass’s’ side as they went through with the only clear jumping round to secure them first place. With an unfortunate pole down it was second place for Jaz Hogg and ‘Rebel’.

The championship welcomed all the first and second place competitors over all six classes on the day to enter in with a chance of being awarded overall Horse Champion and Reserve Champion. Judge Fiona Young had a very hard decision to make however two horses stood out for her. The Champion horse was awarded to Julie Donaghy-Simpson on ‘Hes’s The Lad’ and Reserve Champion, Hannah Blakely on ‘Lougherne Barbie’. Congratulations to both competitors!

Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts

After the lunch break it was the ponies chance to take on the course of fences built by working hunter confidant Toni Donnelly. Starting out with the 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Cradle Stakes also M&M class and going through the the ridden phase with the only clear round Erin Glennie and ‘Silver Bonnie’ had the red ribbon in the bag! Second place was Brooke Rice on ‘Knockbridge Monsoon’, who was delighted with their achievement as her pony has been out of work and only back at it recently so well done!

Kaitlyn Kearns certainly made her mark on the 70cm NIF starter stakes and M&M class as she was awarded first place on ‘Tubbervale Jacob’ and second place on ‘Doohat Bandit’. Following onto the 80cm NIF 133cm & M&M class and Kaitlyn Kearns was not going to give up on the ribbons and saluted to first place again, this time on ‘Doohat Bandit’. Ellen McDonald on ‘Torreen Boy’ were awarded second place for their efforts.

Emily Hawe had an unfortuante refusal at fence 8 which was a parallel of box planks, but this didn’t prevent her and ‘Crannard King of Hearts’ from claiming the red ribbon in the 90cm working hunter pony class and qualifying for the NIF 143cm class at Cavan. Both horse and rider headed into the 1m horse class to see if they could qualify for the NIF 153cm class at Cavan. Finishing clear in their jumping phase and with an overall total of 91/100 after their ridden show there was not doubt they were coming home with the red ribbon. This pair also went on to claim the overall Pony Champion and Kaitlyn Kearns on her 5 year old ‘Doohat Bandit’ claiming Reserve Pony Champion on the day.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this 1st leg of Hagan’s Croft’s 5 week working hunter league and NIF qualifiers. This League is made possible by the following peoples help including Judge Fiona Young, Scribe Jenny. Stewards Carol and Lindsey. Thanks also to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit

This league runs every Saturday until November 2 and is open to everyone especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan. Entries are taken on the day at £15 or for more than one entry it is £14 each. Blackboard order will apply on the day.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/ pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion. Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League Results

Chloe Thompson, Beechburn Lass

Working Hunter Horses

Horse Working Hunter Champion - Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad

Horse Working Hunter Reserve Champion - Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Barbie

Class 1: 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse (born 2015) NIF

1) Keva Milligan, Bannan Storyteller; 2) Holly McGahan, Maximus; 3) Holly McGahan, Pandora; 4) Ellen Hamilton, Harvey.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Mandy Blakely, Kizzy; 2) Megan Houston, Rowan; 3) Nicola Stewart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 4) Keva Milligan, Bannan Storyteller; 5) Zara McAleese, Ronan IV; 6) Ellen Hamilton, Harvey.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Mandy Blakely, Kizzy; 2) Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Barbie; 3) Nicola Stewart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 4) Karen Connolly, Olly; 5) Niamh Allen-Collins, Lougherne Postman Pat; 6) raig Hills, Lougherne Jig Step.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1) Chloe Thompson, Beechburn Lass; 2) Zara McAleese, Ronan IV.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad; 2) Jas Hogg, Rebel; 3) Danielle Connolly, Ruby; 4) Judith Jackson, Som; 5) Rachel McCaughey, Altnaskin Punk.

Class 6 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Chloe Thompson, Beechburn Lass; 2) Jas Hogg, Rebel; 3) Gillian Neill, Lily; 4) Rachel McCaughey, Altnaskin Punk; 5) Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad.

Working Hunter Ponies

Pony Working Hunter Champion - Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts

Pony Working Hunter Reserve Champion - Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Cradle Stakes also M&M

1) Erin Glennie, Silver Bonnie; 2) Brooke Rice, Knockbridge Monsoon; 3) Maria Kelly, Stella Sweetpea.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1) Kaitlyn Kearns, Tubbervale Jacob; 2) Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit; 3) Brooke Rice, Knockbridge Monsoon.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm & M&M

1) Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit; 2) Ellen McDonald, Torreen Boy; 3) Kaitlyn Kearns, Tubbervale Jacob.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm & M&M

1) Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1) Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts.