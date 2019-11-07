Hagans Crofts presents WH League Trophies and Sashes

Saturday, November 2 saw the final leg of Hagans Crofts working hunter league.

This was a well supported five week league where competitors got the opportunity to ride the challenging course of fences built by renowned working hunter confidant Toni Donnelly.

Ebba Mowat, Robinson Cruiso

With each week Hagans Croft received superb feedback on the selection of fences available and the calibre of course build which was slightly more challenging each week, making competitors see and ride their lines around the course of rustic fences. This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with both the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event being held in April 2020.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for the league placings. Julie Donaghy Simpson on ‘He’s The Lad’ had a great run within the 90cm and 1m classes throughout the five weeks and was right up there when it came to the Championship show, therefore it was no surprise when they were awarded the overall Horse League Champion sash and trophy. An overwhelmed Keva Milligan and her gelding Bannon Storyteller were thrilled to bring home the coveted Horse League Reserve Champion Sash and trophy, it has great to see this new partnership develop over the past five weeks and we took forward to seeing what the future holds. The Milligan family will have the joy of Keva strutting this coveted Sash around the house for the next week. A very proud mummy moment for Antoinette, with now both mother and daughters name now on this trophy! Judge Chloe Thompson loved ‘Bannon Storyteller’ so much that before the lunch break that see hinted to Keva that she would love to ‘Have a go on him’ to which Keva obliged!

Chloe and Alistair McDonald had a few hard decisions to make within the pony championship in the afternoon session. However one competitor stood out and that was Molly O’Connor and her pony Rossfad Runaway. Chloe and Alistair judged this fantastic pair right back at the beginning of their working hunter journey nearly two years ago and they were astounded at how far they have come, therefore they were in no doubt as who they were awarding the overeall League Pony Champion to.

Well done Molly and Rossfad Runaway! Emily Hawe and ‘Crannard King of Hearts’ ended on a suberb gallop within the championship show running away with the overall Pony League reserve Champion sash and trophy! Well done!

Jessica House, Tully's Rebel

Hagan’s Croft would like to extend huge thank you to all our competitors who supported this event throughout the five weeks. The feed back from competitors has been superb and the organizers are most definitely on a high after a successful league. Thanks also goes to our judges and scribes, Fiona Young, David Kirkpatrick, David Whightman, Roz Murphy, Chloe Thompson and Alistair McDonald. To all our stewards who keep our league running so smoothly every week!

A massive thank you to Toni Dpnnelly who did a superb job at course building each week and providing lesson vouchers for our League winners. Black Horse Photography covered the WH each week and all photographs can be purchased through their website.

Hagan’s Croft is now preparing to start their six week dressage league on Saturday, November 9, with classes ranging from Intro to Elementary level.

Please visit the website or facebook page for more details: www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or contact Gillian on 07849106453.

Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts

Working Hunter League Results

Working Hunter Horses

Horse Working Hunter Champion - Keva Milligan, Bannon Storyteller

Horse Working Hunter Reserve Champion - Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad

Tara Murphy, Coolodge Kingsley

Class 1: 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse (born 2015) NIF

1) Keva Milligan, Bannon Story Teller; 2) Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Keva Milligan, Bannon Story Teller; 2) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Jessica House, Tully’s Rebel; 2) Claire McIlveen, Sky Socks; 3) Karen Connolly, Olly; 4) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer.

Molly O'Connor, Rossfad Runaway

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm)

1) Jessica House, Tully’s Rebel; 2) Tina O’Connor, Toffee Boy; 3) Emily Roney, April; 4) Bronagh Stevenson, Cnocandubh Status.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Julie Donaghy-Simpson, He’s The Lad; 2) Ebba Mowat, Robinson Cruiso; 3) Bronagh Stevenson, Cnocandubh Status; 4) Tina O’Connor, Toffee Boy; 5) Emily Roney, April.

Class 6 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Julie Donaghy-Simpson, He’s The Lad.

Working Hunter Ponies

Pony Working Hunter Champion - Tara Murphy - Coolodge Kingsley

Pony Working Hunter Reserve Champion - Laura Nickell - Mount Temple Boy

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Cradle Stakes also M&M

1) Kaitlyn Kearns, Millhouse Henry; 2) Tara Murphy, Coolodge Kingsley; 3) Lauren Gordon, Sparrow; 4) Erin Glennie, Bonney

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1) Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway; 2) Kaitlyn Kearns, Tubbervale Jacob; 3) Kaitlyn Kearns, Millhouse Henry. 4) Tara Murphy, Coolodge Kingsley; 5) Lauren Gordon, Sparrow

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm & M&M

1) Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway; 2) Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit; 3) Laura Nickell, Mount Temple Boy; 4) Ellen Hamilton, Harvey.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm & M&M

1) Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts; 2) Laura Nickell, Mount Temple Boy.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1) Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts.

Working Hunter League Results - October/November 2019

Working Hunter Horses

League Champion Horse - Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad

League Reserve Champion Horse - Keva Milligan, Bannon Storyteller

Class 1: 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 yr old Working Hunter Horse (born 2015)

1) Keva Milligan, Bannan Storyteller; 2) Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Nicola Stewart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 2) Keva Milligan, Bannan Storyteller.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Nicola Stewart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 2) Karen Connolly, Olly.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1) Jessica House, Tully’s Rebel.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad.

Class 6 - 1m Working Hunter Horses NIF

1) Julie Donaghy Simpson, He’s The Lad.

Working Hunter Ponies

League Champion Pony - Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway

League Reserve Champion Pony - Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Cradle Stakes also M&M

1) Kaitlyn Kearns, Millhouse Henry; 2) Erin Glennie, Silver Bonnie; 3) Lauren Gordon, Sparrow.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1) Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway; 2) Kaitlyn Kearns, Tubbervale Jacob.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm & M&M

1) Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway; 2) Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit; 3) Ellen Hamilton, Harvey.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm & M&M

1) Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1) Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts.