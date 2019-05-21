Glenn McCormick’s on top form

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick had his best ever result since moving up into the Pro class of the MX Nationals, finishing second overall in the MXN Prox Racing Parts MX2 Pro class at Lyng, Norwich, for round three of the 2019 championship.

The 23 year-old Unique Fit Out Husqvarna rider qualified third fastest MX2 rider and in his opening race finished fourth followed by a third place in race two.

“It was good to get my first podium in the series and move up into third place in the championship but it was a pity that both Josh Gilbert and Martin Barr crashed out of the second race.

“It would have been nice to be on the podium alongside them, but that’s how it goes sometimes in motocross,” reflected Glenn.

“I was pretty happy with my qualifying ending up third fastest MX2 behind Josh Gilbert. After all the good work in qualifying I made a bad start in my opening race.

“However I got tagged onto the back of Martin Barr and we both came through the traffic together.

“I was lying third behind Martin but fell back towards the end after making a small mistake, to take the flag in fourth.

“In the second race I was caught in a first corner pile up with Martin Barr and Josh Gilbert and the race was red flagged.

“In the restart I was running second before I crashed out at half distance after the rider in front of me blew out the berm at a right-hander leaving no where to go.

“I got back on board and closed the leader down to finish third and give me second overall.

“I was well pleased with the day’s results and now we will chase our first win in the series at the next round at Canada Heights in July,” said Glenn.

Crescent Yamaha’s Martin Barr who leads the series was on course for another podium before his big crash in race two after finishing second in the opening race.

“Qualifying didn’t go to plan and I ended up fourth fastest.

“But in the opening race I made an ok start and started to close in on the race leader before the chequered flag. In the end I had to settle for second.

“In race two we had just got through the first corner and I got stuck in the middle of a big pile up.

“It was just unfortunate and it took a while before I got up but it is the joys of motocross, I suppose.

“With Josh (Gilbert) not finishing either on the day I didn’t loose out on the championship and we will live to fight another day,. I am already looking forward to the next round,” explained the Ballyclare rider.

Belfast rider Ryan Mawhinney extended his championship lead in the MXN Talon MXY1 class finishing second overall on the JGR Performance Revo Husqvarna.

The 16 year-old had four rostrum finishes over the two days of racing and was well pleased with his weekends work at Lyng.

“I had a great weekend,” said Ryan.

“I rode well and consistent all weekend. I’m happy to extend my championship points lead and looking forward to the next round at Canada Heights,” he added.

There was more local success in the MX1 clubmans class with Co.Down rider Stephen Kelly taking all four wins and the overall while Ballyclare’s Kris Rea continued his comeback after his big crash earlier in the season to bring the Kawasaki home sixth overall.