Friends’ Prep enjoy day at the Swim Ulster Schools Championships

Pupils from Friends’ Prep in Lisburn enjoyed a successful day at the 2019 Swim Ulster Schools Cup and Championships, which took place at the Aurora Aquatic and

Leisure Complex, Bangor, on October 12.

Oscar Niblock, Harry McGlashan, Ross Gray and Luke Stevens who have all qualified for the Irish Minor Schools' Championships in individual strokes

Thirteen pupils represented the Prep at this fantastic event, competing against pupils from all over the province.

Over 1400 swimmers from 279 schools took part in the two-day event, which meant that the competition was high.

Amazingly six pupils from the Prep reached the finals of their individual events.

Luke Stevens, P6, finished 8th in the Under 10 Boys’ Butterfly and Oscar Niblock, P6, reached the finals of the Under 10 Boys’ Freestyle and Backstroke events.

The Girls' Relay team, Under 10 silver medallists in the Medley Relay. Pictured are Tilly Bracken, Freya Kimber, Anna Monaghan and Tilly'Bracken

He finished in 8th place in the Freestyle and 9th in the Backstroke.

Anna Monaghan, P6 also made two finals and finished 6th and 8th in the Under 10 Girls’ Breaststroke and Freestyle respectively.

Lucas Grimason, P5, finished in the bronze medal position in the U9 Boys’ Backstroke, Ross Gray, P6 claimed silver in the U10 Boys’ Breaststroke and Harry McGlashan, P6, swam superbly to become Under 10 Boys’ Ulster Champion in both Freestyle and Breaststroke.

Evie Cash, P6, Anna Monaghan, Ross Gray, Luke Stevens, Oscar Niblock and Harry McGlashan all swam in times fast enough to qualify them for either one or two strokes at the Irish Schools’ Minor Swimming Championships, due to be held in Dublin in February 2020.

The Boys' Relay team, Under 10 Ulster Champions in both the Freestyle and Medley events. Pictured are Luke Stevens, Oscar Niblock, Ross Gray and Harry McGlashan

Much success was also had in the Under 10 4 x 50m Relay events under the watchful eye of coach David Thompson, ex-Prep pupils and Commonwealth swimmer.

The Girls relay team finished in the silver medal position in the Girls Medley Relay and the Boys’ team brought the Friends’ support to its feet by winning the double, becoming Ulster Champions in both the Freestyle and Medley events, with two very well-executed swims.

Both teams will go forward to represent the school in the Irish Minor Schools’ Championships in Dublin in February.

Well done and thanks to everyone, including swimmers, staff and parents, who took part and worked so hard to make the event such a memorable occasion!

Anna Monaghan and Evie Cash who have both qualified for the Irish Minor Schools' Championships in individual strokes

Lucas Grimason who won bronze in U9 Boys Backstroke

Harry McGlashan who won gold in both the U10 Freestyle and Breaststroke