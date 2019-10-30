Diamond day for Lara Kelly at Hagans Croft’s Working Hunter

It was a sunny but cold Autumn day for Hagans Crofts forth leg of their five week working hunter league on Saturday, October 26.

The day started out with the horse classes where Karina McVeigh and Cheyenne where back on top form storming into first place in the 60cm class.

Eileen Jones, PJ

It was great to see Erin Barlow back out competing in the 70cm class on her beautiful dun mare ‘VSS Bling Bling’. This pair certainly made their mark on the day jumping clear over the course of 12 rustic fences and going through to the ridden show phase.

Scoring top marks for their manners and performance, tack and turn out, the pair finished on an overall score of 95/100 which in no doubt meant they were in the top spot taking home the red ribbon.

This super partnership went onto being awarded second place in the 80cm class just missing out on a red ribbon to Eileen Jones on black gelding named ‘PJ’.

The 85cm small hunter class saw a few new faces compete at Hagans Croft.

Lara Kelly, Drumnacaughey Diamond

It was great to see both horse and riders excelling with Ebba Mowat and ‘Hugo’ taking home the red ribbon and Rebecca Fletcher and ‘Outta Reach’ taking home the blue ribbon on the day.

However Rebecca went into the 90cm class and secured first place. Organisers hope to see these two competitors again soon.

The morning session finished off with the championship show where all competitors who were placed first and second within all five classes came back into the arena to claim the title of horse champion and horse reserve champion of the day.

Nicola Stuart was over the moon with ‘Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer’ as he stepped forward to receive horse Champion and so to was Erin Barlow on ‘VSS Bling Bling’ who receive horse Reserve Champion on the day.

Oliver Kinnear, Harvey

The afternoon session saw the ponies take on the course of rustic fences built by Toni Donnelly and it was great to once again welcome lots of new faces to compete at Hagans Croft.

Oliver Kinnear brought his new pony ‘Harvey’ to take on the challenge within the 60cm class. The pair finished on a fantastic score of 94/100 which meant they took home the red ribbon. Not only did this pair come first in the 60cm class they also came second in the 70cm class and first in the 80cm class, what an achievement for only having this new mount two weeks! Organisers look forward to see what the future brings.

It was great to see Laura Nickell back out on her gelding ‘Mount Temple Boy’ who secured first place in the 90cm class.

The course was adjusted for 1m class and it saw one competitor take on the challenge.

Rebecca Fletcher, Outta Reach

After the success at Dublin Lara Kelly and Drumnacaughey Diamond were back out in winning form to come home with the red rosette. This pair went into the Championship show at the end of the day to then be awarded Champion Pony with Laura Nickell and ‘Mount Temple Boy’ awarded Reserve Champion Pony on the day. Congratulations to both these competitors.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the forth leg of Hagan’s Croft’s five week working hunter league and NIF qualifiers.

This League is made possible by the following peoples’ help: Judge - David Kirkpatrick and Stewards - Carol and Harriett.

Thanks also to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until November 2 and is open to everyone especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan.

Entries are taken on the day at £15 or for more than one entry it is £14 each. Blackboard order will apply on the day.

Ebba Mowat, Hugo

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion. Placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

Toni Donnelly - HSI level 2 coach and credited show judge for the Irish Shows Association will be running a Working Hunter Master Class on Wednesday, October 30. Riders will be coached on show ring etiquette, the art of showing in hand and how to walk and ride a working hunter course.

Everyone will finish with a mock show including written feed back. Spaces are limited and booking is essential. Please contact Toni Donnelly on 07764786500.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League Results

Working Hunter Horses

Horse Working Hunter Champion - Nicola Stuart - Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer

Horse Working Hunter Reserve Champion - Erin Barlow - VSS Bling Bling

Class 1: 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse (born 2015) NIF

1) Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 2) Maria Jones, Bon Na Boy.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Erin Barlow, VSS Bling Bling; 2) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 3) Gill McAreavey, Marley Cruz; 4) Jennifer Griffin, Ellie; 5) Kaiti McCann, Ronaldo.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Eileen Jones, PJ; = 2) Erin Barlow, VSS Bling Bling; = 2) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 4) Maria Jones, Bon Na Boy; 5) Roisin Murrary, Coolodge Mirah; 6) Jessica House, Khalasar.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1) Ebba Mowat, Hugo; 2) Rebecca Fletcher, Outta Reach; 3) Roisin Murray, Coolodge Mirah; 4) Jessica House, Tully’s Rebel.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Rebecca Fletcher, Outta Reach.

Working Hunter Ponies

Pony Working Hunter Champion - Lara Kelly - Drumcaughey Diamond

Pony Working Hunter Reserve Champion - Laura Nickell - Mount Temple Boy

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Cradle Stakes also M&M

1) Oliver Kinnear, Harvey; 2) Kaitlyn Kearns, Millhouse Henry; 3) Rachel Fletcher, Bronelli Winston; 4) Holly Carville, Dapper Duncan; 5) Lauren Gordon, Sparrow.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1) Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway; 2) Oliver Kinnear, Harvey; 3) Rachel Fletcher, Bronelli Winston; 4) Maia Carson, Lily; 5) Holly Carville, Dapper Duncan; 6) Kaitlyn Kearns, Tubbervale Jacob.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm & M&M

1) Oliver Kinnear, Harvey; 2) Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway; 3) Kaitlyn Kearns, Doohat Bandit; 4) Laura Nickell, Mount Temple Boy.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm & M&M

1) Laura Nickell, Mount Temple Boy.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1) Lara Kelly, Drumcaughey Diamond.