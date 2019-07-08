David Simpson helps steer Lisburn to eight-wicket league victory over Instonians

David Simpson produced a magical bowling spell for Lisburn at Wallace Park as they bowled Instonians out for 61 on their way to an eight-wicket Robinson Services Premier League triumph.

Opening bowler Simpson recorded remarkable figures of 5-18 from 10 overs, with all of his five wickets coming in the space of 16 balls where the Instonians batsmen failed to score a single run as he ran through their middle order.

Captain Andrew White (19*) was the only batsman to provide any resistance for an Instonians side that have now lost all five of their league matches to date and sit bottom of the table.

Faiz Fazal (3-26) also scored 23 while captain Adam Berry contributed 20* as Lisburn eased to a comfortable victory and have all but surely secured their Premier League status.

Instonians form in cup competitions has been superb, reaching the Gallagher Challenge Cup semi-final and Irish Senior Cup quarter-final.

But performances in the league have fallen way below the expected standard and they now face a must-win clash at home to Muckamore next weekend.

Elsewhere, CIYMS extended their unbeaten league run to 19 matches as six wickets from Obus Pienaar helped the reigning champions to an eight-wicket triumph over Muckamore.

The overseas professional took 6-29 as Muckamore were bowled out for 184, with Aditya Adey (41) and Jamie Rogers (41) putting on 86 for the third wicket.

In reply, CIYMS captain Nigel Jones bludgeoned 76* from 46 balls, which included eight sixes, to add to another half-century from Chris Dougherty (52).

North Down kept the pressure on the league leaders with a convincing seven-wicket home win over Carrickfergus.

Craig Young (4-40) and Ruhan Pretorius (3-32) shared seven wickets as Carrick were reduced to 113 all out in just 28.5 overs.

Captain Alistair Shields (34) set his side on the way to victory before Pretorius (20*) and Ryan Haire (22*) finished the job off.

The Comber side have won five from six league matches to sit second.

They will look to extend their positive run when Waringstown visit The Green next Saturday.