Daniel selected for European squad

Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who is a member of Lisburn City Swimming Club, has been selected for European Senior Short Course Championships.

After a fantastic summer where Daniel competed at the European and World Junior Swimming Championships, Daniel has been selected to join the Irish National Squad for this season. He has also been named by Swim Ireland as one of Ireland’s strongest performers at junior level, who recognize him as a potential athlete for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Daniel has now been selected as a member of the 19-strong squad representing Ireland at the European Short Course Championships in Glasgow. It is a great opportunity for him to compete with the Senior Swimmers in his first Senior Meet. He will be swimming the 1500m freestyle, which he currently holds the Long Course Irish record for, and he will be hoping to add this Short Course record to his collection. He will also be competing in the 400m freestyle. The Club wish him every success for this event and the Olympic Season.