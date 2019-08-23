Clean sweep for Ted and ‘Susie’ at Hagans Croft’s Show Jumping

Week one of Hagans Crofts five week show jumping league got underway on Saturday, August 17.

The sun was beaming down on all competitors who seemed to enjoy the technical course of coloured fences.

Ted Geary with Susie

With a great number of clear rounds, cheeky refusals and some unfortunate sat nav issues, spectators were in for an eventful day of jumping.

This league is catering for all capabilities with the day starting out with cross poles, gradually moving upwards to 1m classes.

It was great to see the smaller competitors turn out to jump the cross poles class, even if some competitors had to have assistance the fun and smiles on their faces was sure to be seen.

For only having her pony one week Zara McConnell and Rio have certainly struck up a cord, jumping into first place followed by Georgia and Annabel Storey on Chutney.

Megan Carson with Harry

In the 50cm class all competitors finished clear through fences one to twelve so it was down to the fastest time through fences nine to 12.

Out in the top spot with a fast time of 19 seconds was Ted Geary and ‘Susie’ followed by Nichola Howarth and ‘Cruz’ with a time of 22.3 seconds and second place.

It was turning out to be a great day for Ted and his colourful Mare ‘Susie’ with another double clear in the 60cm and the third fastest time of the day 17.78 seconds coming home with their second red ribbon of the day!

They look forward to see this pair competing throughout the league.

Alana Eadie with Willow

A new face to Hagans croft ‘Alana Eadie’ certainly made her mark on the 60cm class, going clear all the way with a time of 18.18 seconds and coming home with second place and a blue ribbon.

The course was adjusted up to the 70cm class and more fillers we added to some fences.

Competitors were keen to walk the course prior to the class commencing to double check their striding and what best lines to take in jump off course to see if they could shave off a few seconds to their time.

With a total of 11 competitors entered only 4 competitors managed to get clear through fences one to 12.

Fastest time went to Nicola Stuart and Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer with a fast time of 16.59 seconds and claiming first place.

Second place went to Victoria White and her dun mare ‘Temple Bui’ with a time of 18.44 seconds.

Megan Carson gave a polished performance with a fast clear on Harry to win the 80cm with a time of 18.81 seconds followed by Rosie McCormick and Indigo Rose in second place.

Megan and Harry went on to win the 90cm class also with a double clear and another fast time.

A great day at the office for these two, Well Done!

Hagan’s Croft would like to extend huge thank you to all our competitors who supported this event which will be running until Saturday, September 14.

Thanks also goes to our judge Gail Smyth, stewards Carol, Lindsey and Harriett who kept the event running so smoothly!

A massive thank you to our league sponsors KPC Equestrian who painted all of Hagans Crofts show jumping fences last year, providing a superb job.

Thanks to Black Horse Photography for covering this event and all photographs can be purchased through their website.

This League runs until Saturday, September 14.

Please visit Hagans Croft’s website or facebook page for more details and updates of events over the coming weeks www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or contact Gillian on 07849106453.

Results

Saturday, August 17

X-poles Class

1) Zara McConnell, Rio; 2) Georgia Storey, Chutney; 3) Annabel Storey, Chutney.

50cm Class

1) Ted Geary, Susie; 2) Nicola Howarth, Cruz; 3) Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles; 4) Lucas Bradley, Charlie.

60cm Class

1) Ted Geary, Susie; 2) Alana Eadie, Willow; 3) Victoria White, Temple Bui; 4) Nichola Howarth, Cruz; 5) Lucas Bradley, Charlie.

70cm Class

1) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 2) Victoria White, Temple Bui; 3) Ted Geary, Susie; 4) Amber Bradley, Flynn; 5) Mollie Mae Magill, Lily; 6) Amanda McCullough, Kiddo.

80cm Class

1) Megan Carson, Harry; 2) Rosie McCormick, Indigo Rose; 3) Holly McGahon, Maximus; 4) Nicola Stuart, Clonkeen Cheeky Charmer; 5) Barbara McMurray, Rocco Banana Man; 6) Amanda McCullough, Kiddo .

90cm Class

1) Megan Carson, Harry.