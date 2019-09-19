Clare ‘Blazes’ to victory

Saturday, September 14 seen the final week of Hagans Croft’s Show jumping league.

On offer were classes starting from x-poles up to 1m heights, with rosettes for those who were competing on the day and prizes with rosettes for those qualified for the league.

Rosie McCormick, Indigo Rose

The x-poles class started off and even though Zara McConnell and ‘Rio’ have only recently started their journey together they have kept a steady and consistent rhythm throughout the league. Each week they have gone double clear, therefore it was no surprise that they were first and of the overall x-poles league, they were delighted with their Hagans Croft goodie bag and rosette.

Georgia Storey and Chutney were also delighted with their second place for the overall x-pole league. Chutney is a new member to the Storey family therefore it is great to see ponies happy and doing so well in their new homes.

Ted Geary and ‘Susie’ were quietly confident as they went into the 50cm class, clear all the way to secure them first place and first place within the league. Vivienne Andrews and ‘Sarah’s Pebbles’ finished within the top 5 placings however they had racked up enough points over the 5 weeks, taking their 3 best scores meant that they were awarded second place in the 50cm league.

Alana Eadie and Ted Geary battled it out in the 60cm class for both placings on the day and the league. Each competitor took big deep breaths before entering the main arena where they were going to make things count. Both competitors and their 4-legged friends jumped their socks off, both took on the speed section of the course, getting in all the important turns through fences nine to 12 in an attempt to shave off a few seconds. With both Alana and Ted finishing double clear it was down to who done it in the fastest time. Alana finished in one of the fastest times 15.60 seconds and Ted 16.15 seconds, therefore it was the red rosette for Alana and blue for Ted.

Georgia Storey, Chutney

Next came the 70cm class where each week the competition always goes up a notch! Clare Walker and ‘Blaze’ started out in the league a little nervous, with their first time ever competing at this venue. It has been great to see this pairs confidence grow over the past 5 weeks and on Saturday it was their time to put everything they learnt to good use! It was certainly their time to shine as Clare and ‘Blaze’ made light work on the 70cm course, finishing clear all the way in a fast time of 16 seconds. Delighted with coming first place on the day, this pair went onto finish second place in the overall 70cm league, receiving a beautiful blue Hagans Croft league rosette and prizes. Well done!!

Victoria White and ‘Temple Bui’ just missed out in the red ribbon with point 75 seconds behind Clare she slipped into second place on the day. However as the course was adjusted for the 80cm class Victoria and ‘Temple Bui’ up’d the anti, coming home clear all the way and in one of the fastest times of the day 16.22 seconds they were sure to claim first place on the day and the red ribbon. This pair have had a very consistent run of great jumping ability throughout the league and it was in no doubt who was coming home with the red league ribbon in both the 70cm class and the 80cm class. Katie Scott and ‘Pixie’ also jumped a fantastic double clear and in another super fast time of 16.84 seconds, therefore she was just tipped into second place on the day. It was the blue league ribbon for Rosie McCormick and ‘Indigo Rose’ who were delighted with their efforts over the league, finishing on a total of 20 points.

Katie Scott and ‘Pixie’ have had their fair share of ups and down throughout the 5 week league, however they have been on top form the past two weeks just in time for the final, where they jumped around the 90cm track with ease, they just had an unfortunate pole down which put them into second place on the day just behind Katie Robinson and ‘Gypsy’ who finished clear all the way in a time of 22.90 seconds. However it was always going to be a red rosette for Katie and ‘Pixie’ within the 90cm league and they were delighted to be bringing home their well deserved prizes.

The 1m class was the last class of the day and it was great to see Emma Brown back with her lovely mare ‘Cali’, these pair haven’t been able to commit to the SJ league but it was great to have them on the day to compete and they certainly put in a good performance, clear all the way to bring home the red rosette! Katie Robinson and ‘Gypsy’ had it in the bag for the 1m league, coming home with a beautiful first place ribbon and a Hagans Croft goodie bag.

Ted Geary, Susie

Hagan’s Croft would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported this league. Thanks also goes to our judges Gail Smyth and Katy Saunders, stewards Carol, Sadie, Lindsey and Harriett who keep our league running so smoothly every week! Thanks to Black Horse Photography for covering this event and all photographs can be purchased through their website.

Hagans Croft are now preparing for their Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers which start on Saturday, October 5. Working Hunter clinics with Toni Donnelly and WH Training nights also run along side this league for those wishing to brush up on their techniques. Please visit Hagan’s Croft’s website or facebook page for more details - www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or contact Gillian on 07849106453.

RESULTS:

Class 1 - X-poles

Zara McConnell, Rio

1) Zara McConnell, Rio; 2) Rachel Price, Sporty; 3) Georgia Storey, Chutney; 4) Tabitha Cullen, Thorn.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Ted Geary, Susie; 2) Katie Annett, Fudge; 3) Ivy Oman, Toffee Pop; 4) Ellie Annett, Twilight; 5) Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Alana Eadie, Willow; 2) Ted Geary, Susie; 3) Megan Willis, Stella; 4) Nichola Howarth, Cruz; 5) Emily Morgan, Charlie.