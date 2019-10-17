Cheung wins silver and two bronzes in Leigh

It was a busy couple of days for Matthew Cheung in the Gold Star U17 competition in Leigh at the weekend.

He started off at 9.30am in the Mixed Doubles with Sophia Noble where the No3/4 seeds recorded a 21-15 21-17 victory and followed this with a three set win against the No5/8 seeds Joe Howells and Aditi Bhat before beginning his quest for the Singles title. He was to breeze through in straight sets against Liam Purton and followed with two three-set wins over Daniel McMillan and the No3/4 seed Oliver Butler while his day wasn’t over until three further wins in the Boy’s Doubles, the final one which started at 8.30pm against the N05/8 seeds Nadeed Dalvi and Than Hosken, 21-18 in the decider.

Sunday saw a three matches including a semi-final in the Boy’s Doubles against Ryan Evans and Joe Howells when the Cheung Pontanosa partnership booked their Final with a 21-16 21-15 win only to lose to Blake Hoang and Samuel Jones, the No1 seeds 21-15 21-17. A semi-final 21-15 21-11 loss at the hands of Nadeem Dalvi, the eventual champion followed. There was to be a further Bronze in the Mixed Doubles in partnership with Sophia Noble who had lifted the Gold Medal in the U17 Girls Singles beating Ashwati Nair, but they were to lose 21-15 21-17 in semi-final.