Carl Phillips tightens grip on Ulster Superbike title at Bishopscourt with dominant double

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips made it an incredible nine wins out of ten in the AJ Plumbing Supplies Ulster Superbike Championship with another double at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

Phillips has opened up a commanding gap of more than 80 points at the top of the standings following the first five rounds as he tightens his grip on the title.

Riding the J McC Roofing Kawasaki, Phillips took victory in the opening race at the Co Down circuit by eight seconds from Dromara man Alistair Kirk (AKR BMW), with Barry Graham rounding out the top three podium positions.

Reigning champion Gerard Kinghan finished fourth on the IFS Yamaha, with Gary McCoy and Ryan Gibson finalising the top six.

In race two, Phillips was pushed harder by Kirk, who was 1.5 seconds behind in second place, while Aaron Armstrong made it onto the final rostrum place on this occasion ahead of Graham. Gibson and McCoy were the first six.

Castledawson’s Nico Mawhinney sat out the race following his crash in the previous round at Kirkistown earlier this month. The Team Polaris Kawasaki rider made his racing comeback this year after a long period out of the sport and Mawhinney is having a rethink over his future plans.

Phillips made it four victories on the day as he won both Lightweight Supersport races, beating Kris Duncan and Stephen McKeown.

In the Supersport class, there was a double victory for Jason Lynn, who won the restarted first race by five seconds from Mark Conlin.

Kia McGreevy was a further 2.4 seconds back in third, with Christian Elkin coming home in a safe fourth.

Lynn repeated the feat in race two on the Walter Bell Yamaha R6, although on this occasion he had to work a little harder as McGreevy mounted a sterner challenge.

Nonetheless, he held out to win by 1.7 seconds, with Conlin narrowly fending off Elkin to secure the last position on the podium.

Gary McCoy and Joe Loughlin took the honours in the Supertwin races, with Mark Abraham winning both Production Twins races.

Cameron Dawson was a double winner in the Supersport 300/ Junior Cup/Young Guns Challenge races, taking the overall wins from Jonny Campbell.

Promoted by the Mid Antrim Club, practice was delayed in the morning due to heavy rain while an oil spill on the circuit during qualifying also caused a hold-up, but the organisers were soon back on track as they completed the 15-race programme.