Athletes dominate in firmus energy Fab 5 series finale

The finale of the firmus energy Fab 5 series welcomed almost 200 athletes from across Northern Ireland to the Mary Peters Track with the hopes of bringing home gold.

The series, now in its 29th year is organised by Lagan Valley and open to athletes aged 8 and up.

City of Lisburn Athletics Club dominated the podium in a number of disciplines. In the U15 Boys’ Long Jump Peter Gray was awarded first place with an impressive jump of 4.53m. Peter was followed by Ethan Quinn from St. Anne’s Athletics Club and Christopher Duncan from City of Lisburn Athletics Club placed third.

Fab 5 regular, Erin McCullough came out on top in the very competitive U11 Girls’ 100m race. Erin beat out North Down athlete Caoimhe Fenlon and fellow City of Lisburn athlete Kinza Hamadi to take home a gold medal.

Other wins for City of Lisburn Athletics Club included; Peter Fryer in the senior men race, Ashton Cusick in the U11 Boys’ 1200m race and Mia Ferguson in the U15 Girls’ 100m race.

Lagan Valley Athletics Club celebrated success in the Senior Women Discus with Lynsey Glover scooping first place, in both the 1500m races in U13 and U15 age groups when Scott Owen and Ben Gillen sprinted across the finish line to take first place.

Caroline Kelly, who attended the event on behalf of firmus energy, said: “firmus energy are proud to support aspiring athletes across Northern Ireland. This year’s Fab 5 series continues to be a huge success, the record breaking attendance are a testament to the hard work of Lagan Valley Athletics Club. It is great to see such a wide range of sporting events taking place and it offers something for everyone, of all abilities and ages.”

John Glover, from Lagan Valley Athletics Club, said: “We are incredibly grateful to firmus energy and all the athletes who joined us for the Fab 5 series this year. Our aim is always to promote athletics and facilitate the development of aspiring athletes throughout Northern Ireland.”

The firmus energy Fab 5 series is set to return next April 2020, giving aspiring and returning athletes perfect time to get some practice in!