Temple MCC to hold charity evening

Temple MCC and the Sam McBride Trust's next fundraising event and charity evening will be held at the Temple Golf Club is next Saturday (November 20). With live music by the Lively Lads a charity auction and tombola, light supper and a great night's craic planned. All are welcome. Tickets are available from McBride Fashions, Temple Shopping Centre at a cost of £15 per person

After much work to organise the placement of the monument with local government bodies and a meeting to confirm that the monument would be a granite replica of world class local rider Brian Reid, who held the title of World Champion 1985 and 1986 and was an avid rider at the Temple 100 was to be immortalised on a TZ 250cc Yamaha, his World Championship Motorbike.

The go ahead was given to erect the emblematic motorbike.

It was agreed that an informational monument etched in granite would also be erected in the adjacent car park for locals and tourists to view, providing a brief history of the Temple club and a detailed illustration highlighting the five different circuits used for the Temple 100 Road Race over the years.

This granite monument will also honour by name the eight riders who sadly lost their lives racing on our roads.

Shortly after Sam McBride, Joe’s father, a local business man, sadly passed away Sam had held the position in the past of press officer and clerk of the course and was a proud member of the Temple Motor-Cycle and athletic Club.

It seemed fitting to honour his memory with the monument at the same time coinciding with the 100 year anniversary of the Temple Motorcycle and Athletic Club in 2021.

The Sam McBride Trust was formed by Joe McBride and charity events organised by them have secured funds to help with the monument’s payment.

A JustGiving page allows members of the public to make their own donations towards the erection of the monument which will be greatly appreciated and received with many thanks from all involved.

With that help Sam and Joe’s vision will be realised to be enjoyed by all and future generations will know of the century old Temple Motorcycle club and the fine men who once graced our roads and raced on our roads.

