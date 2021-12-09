Alan Clark with the Irwin and Reid families

IN PICTURES: Sam McBride Temple MCC Charitable Trust Charity Night

The Sam McBride Temple MCC Charitable Trust Charity Night was recently held at Temple Golf Club.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:00 am

Sharron McBride explained: “It is both heart warming and reassuring to see that the ‘new normal’ and the many changes it has brought has in no way affected the kindness and generosity of friends and neighbours in our community.”

The event was held at Temple Golf Club where the guests included former world champion and local Road Racing legend Brian Reid and his family.

Joining them fresh off the British Super bike championship circuit was legend in the making Glen Irwin and his brother Andrew Irwin and their family.

1.

Sophie Elliot and John Hoy enjoy the silent auction

Photo Sales

2.

Trustees of The Sam McBride Trust. From left to right: Mark McBride, Laura Reilly, Chris McBride, Joe McBride, Mervyn Elliot, Sharron McBride, and Alan Moore

Photo Sales

3.

The Irwin family and Simon Reid

Photo Sales

4.

Joe McBride, Laura Reilly and Michelle McCartney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6