Top 25 fastest riders ever at Ulster Grand Prix

The Isle of Man TT took over as the world’s fastest road race in 2018 from the Ulster Grand Prix after Peter Hickman set a scorching new absolute lap record of 135.452mph in the Senior race.

Poor weather at Dundrod last August meant any prospects of the Northern Ireland road race wrestling back the title were thwarted.

The late Dan Kneen is the second fastest rider ever to lap the Dundrod course.

Dean Harrison’s blistering lap of 134.614mph in 2017 remains the benchmark at the Ulster Grand Prix.

However, if more favourable conditions prevail this year, the first ever 135mph lap around the legendary 7.4-mile course is surely on the cards.

Here are the top 25 fastest ever riders at the Ulster Grand Prix:

1. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m17.928s 134.614mph

Bruce Anstey in action at the Ulster Grand Prix.

2. Dan Kneen (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m18.036s 134.541mph

3. Bruce Anstey (Honda) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m18.249s 134.396mph

4. Peter Hickman (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m18.507s 134.222mph

5. Conor Cummins (Honda) 2017 UGP SBK (2) 3m18.565s 134.183mph

6. Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 2016 UGP SBK (2) 3m18.704s 134.089mph

7. Michael Dunlop (BMW) 2016 UGP SBK (2) 3m18.866s 133.979mph

8. Guy Martin (Honda) 2010 UGP SBK (2) 3m19.540s 133.527mph

9. Keith Amor (BMW) 2010 UGP SBK (2) 3m19.678s 133.435mph

10. Cameron Donald (Suzuki) 2010 UGP SBK (2) 3m19.729s 133.401mph

11. Gary Johnson (Honda) 2009 UGP SBK (1) 3m20.137s 133.129mph

12. Lee Johnston (BMW) 2015 UG SBK (1) 3m20.413s 132.945mph

13. William Dunlop (Suzuki) 2014 Dundrod 150 3m20.716s 132.745mph

14. Davey Todd (Suzuki) 2018 UGP STK 3m20.972s 132.605mph

15. Ryan Farquhar (Kawasaki) 2009 Dundrod 150 3m21.235s 132.402mph

16. Derek Sheils Suzuki 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m21.786s 132.041mph

17. John McGuinness (Honda) 2007 Dundrod 150 3m22.282s 131.717mph

18. David Johnson (BMW) 2017 Dundrod 150 3m22.688s 131.453mph

19. Steve Mercer (Kawasaki) 2016 UGP SBK (2) 3m22.721s 131.432mph

20. Paul Jordan( Kawasaki ) 2018 UGP STK 3m23.160s 131.148mph

21. Ivan Lintin (Kawasaki) 2015 Dundrod 150 3m23.278s 131.072mph

22. Ian Lougher (Kawasaki) 2012 UGP STK 3m23.578s 130.873mph

23. Jamie Coward (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m23.768s 130.756mph

24. Sam West (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m23.791s 130.742mph

25. Jamie Hamilton (Kawasaki) 2013 UGP SBK (2) 3m24.018s 130.596mph