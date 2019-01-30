Motocross: Mayor honours Richard Bird

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin has hosted a Reception at the Island Civic Centre, Lisburn for local Motocross rider Richard Bird.

The Reception which was attended by members of Richards Motocross team, family and friends was to recognise his twenty-two years of motocross racing and his tremendous achievements during 2018.

Riding his Five5motorsport/Watt 450 KTM 2018 has proven to be one of Richard’s most successful seasons to date as he won both domestic titles; the Premier MX1 Irish & Ulster Championships and the MX Nationals MX1 British Expert Championship.

In addition to this Richard was selected to represent Team Ireland at the Motocross Des Nations which took place at Redbud, USA in October.

Richard said: “My 2018 season went extremely well, and I produced some of my best results yet.

“Winning three titles and traveling to America to represent Team Ireland is something most local motocross riders can only dream of.

“My 450 KTM supplied by Norman Watt Motorcycles proved to be very reliable all season and the support I have received from my team and sponsors has been second to none.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my sponsors, friends and family for their continued support.”

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin said: “For over 20 years Richard has devoted himself to the sport of motocross racing.

“His passion and commitment for the sport has paid off with many achievements and it is great news that he has produced his best results last year winning an impressive three titles and representing team Ireland in the international arena.

“In the Council area we are proud of our great sporting heroes and Richard is certainly proving that he has got what it takes to be held in this esteem.

“I wish Richard and his team every success in the new Motocross season.”

This year will see Richard again riding KTM machinery supplied by Norman Watt Motorcycles.

Richard is currently training hard and looking forward to the new Motocross season when he will defend his three titles.

In February Richard will spend two weeks in Spain testing parts and ensuring his new bike is properly set up and ready to race.