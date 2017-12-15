WATCH: Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale keeping his feet on ground as Harlequins arrive in Belfast

Jacob Stockdale is keeping his feet on the ground in spite of the high expectations on the young winger's shoulders.

Nine tries in nine starts in either the white jersey of Ulster or the green of Ireland, has seen the former Wallace High School pupil grab the headlines on a regular basis this season.

But he is not getting carried away and knows he has work still to do on his game.

However, he was left slightly annoyed at not being able to celebrate his try against Harlequins in Pool One of the European Champions Cup at the Stoop during the 17-5 win.