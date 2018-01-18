Ulster star Jacob Stockdale set for Ireland Six Nations debut

Ulster’s inform winger Jacob Stockdale is in line to add another feather to his cap having been named in the Ireland Six Nations squad for the opening games against France and Italy.

The former Wallace High school pupil has been impressive form this season and scoring tries on a regular basis in both white jersey of Ulster and green of Ireland.

Having made his Irish debut during last summer’s Tour to USA and Japan, Stockdale kicked on with Ulster at the start of the season.

He was rewarded with a first home appearance in the Irish colours and played against both South Africa and Argentina last November.

In all apperances this season, Stockdale has only failed to score in two of the games.

Rory Best will again captain the side which opens the Six Nations campaign away to France on Saturday, February 3, before entertaining Italy in Dublin on February 10.

Rob Herring has retained his place in the squad as number two to Best, while Iain Henderson completes the Ulster quartet.

There was disappointing for scrumhalf John Cooney, who was not named in the 36-man panel.

The Ulster scrumhalf has impressed in his Provincial colours and had expected to be in the mix.

