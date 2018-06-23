Ulster Derby success for Change of Velocity at Down Royal

Change of Velocity won Saturday's Ulster Derby at Down Royal to secure an unprecedented hat-trick of wins in the race for Wexford trainer Jim Bolger.

The 7-2 second favourite, ridden by Kevin Manning, lay third behind Remmy D and City Ballerina for much of the race but showed a good turn of speed to win by three and three quarter lengths.

The winning horse is owned by the successful Goldophin stable.

Sheberghan (5-2 favourite) and Midnight Wilde (11-1) were second and third.

Bolger had trained the winning horse in the Ulster Derby 12 months ago with Clongowes, while Stellar Mass was successful in 2016.

The Coolcullen trainer has now won the race six times in total.

Ashqar, the 20-1 outsider, was fourth of the eight runners who contested the £100,000 feature race of the meeting.