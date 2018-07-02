Ulster athletes named in Irish team for World Junior Championships

Four Ulster athletes have been selected for the Irish team going to the World Juniors in Tampere, Finland later this month.

Davicia Patterson of Beechmount, the Ulster and Irish Schools champion, set a junior 400 metre record of 52.88 and added the senior title at the Mary Peters Track. She has the NI senior record of 52.54 in her sights and will compete in the one lap event.

Aaron Sexton of North Down, already a Commonwealth youth champion, goes in the 200m and sprint relay. He is also a junior record holder and took the sprint double in Ulster and Irish Schools.

Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley is another Commonwealth youth champion at high jump. She competed in the full Commonwealths at the Gold Coast and has a best of 1.86. She added the senior title to her Schools crowns and came first at the recent international.

The quartet is completed by another Schools champion Lauren Roy from City of Lisburn. She struck gold in the senior 200 and will go in the 4x100 relay.