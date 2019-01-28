Schools’ Cup Rugby: Fourth Round draw revealed

Dankse Bank Schools’ Cup holders Campbell College will begin the defence of the crown with an away game at Sullivan Upper in the fourth round.

The top ranked schools in the Province joined his season’s competition for Monday morning’s draw at Kingspan Stadium.

That game between two of the top sides is the tie of the round with all games being played on Saturday, February 9.

Favourites, Methodist College will travel to play Dalriada School, while Royal Belfast Academical Institution will have home adantage over Royal School Dungannon.

Round Four Draw:

Enniskillen Royal GS v Down HS

RBAI v RS Dungannon

RS Armagh v Bangor GS

Sullivan Upper v Campbell College

Cambridge House v Wallace HS

Ballymena Academy v BRA

Dalriada v MCB

Rainey ES v Ballyclare HS